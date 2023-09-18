Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding preparations start in Delhi after they arrive. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot soon. The two recently reached Delhi ahead of their upcoming wedding in Rajasthan. Preparations for their pre-wedding festivities have now kickstarted at the politician's Delhi house. Also read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding celebrations to begin with cricket match in Delhi before families head to Udaipur

Prep at Raghav Chadha's Delhi home

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married on September 24.

A new video from Delhi surfaced online where goods are seen being carried inside Raghav's residence. Earlier this year, Parineeti and Raghav held their engagement ceremony at the same venue. It was a private event which was also attended by several political figures.

Raghav and Parineeti in Delhi

On Sunday, Parineeti was seen arriving at Delhi airport to reportedly kickstart her wedding celebrations. Her fiance Raghav Chadha had come to the airport to receive her personally. They twined in blue shirts. In fact, Parineeti even gave a warm shoutout to Raghav with a cap featuring the ‘R’, her fiancé's initial.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are said to have a week-long pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding in Udaipur on September 24. Reportedly, they will begin the celebrations with a cricket match that will take place in Delhi. The two share a fondness for the sport and are often seen attending matches at stadiums together.

All of these wedding festivities will be divided between multiple cities — starting from Delhi. Later, they’ll move to Udaipur for the main wedding ceremony, followed by a reception in Chandigarh and another one in Delhi.

A source had told Hindustan Times recently, “The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, which will be followed with some intimate get-togethers for the close family members. Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding.”

In Udaipur, the celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, which is titled Grains of Love. It will be followed by a 90s theme party. Most of these celebrations will be taking place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding will take place at the Taj Lake. Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding card had also surfaced online.

