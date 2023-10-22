When Parineeti Chopra opened up about adopting a child: ‘I want to have lots of kids’

Actor Parineeti Chopra turned a year older on Sunday. As she recently tied the knot with Raghav Chadha, let's look back in time when she opened up about having kids in future. Parineeti had said she would like to adopt, not one but many kids, during an interview with Filmfare. Also read: Parineeti Chopra looks beautiful in pink as she holds Raghav Chadha close in unseen wedding reception pic

Parineeti on adoption

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday.

When asked about her thoughts on adoption, Parineeti said, “I’d love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them. So I’ll adopt.”

In the same conversation, Parineeti had also shared what attracted her to a man primarily. “I have three requirements. The first thing that attracts me is a sense of humour. I like to believe that I have a great sense of humour. So, if he makes me laugh, I automatically notice him. Secondly, he needs to let me be myself. I hate it when people tell me what to do. When people tell me what to say, how to sit or what to wear I just want to slap them. If he tries to change me he is out. Thirdly, he has to smell good. If he isn’t wearing good perfume he can just leave,” she had said.

Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in the presence of family and close friends at a private ceremony in Udaipur's Leela Palace on September 24. A day after the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Parineeti was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The movie was released on October 6 and received a lukewarm response from the audience. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Parineeti will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film is based on two famous Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

