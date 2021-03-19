Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra got tips from Priyanka Chopra on getting right look for Saina: 'Even she doesn't look like Mary Kom'
Parineeti Chopra got tips from Priyanka Chopra on getting right look for Saina: 'Even she doesn't look like Mary Kom'

Parineeti Chopra has spoken about how her cousin Priyanka Chopra helped her prepare for her upcoming film, a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Saina Nehwal in the sports star's upcoming biopic. Many film lovers were unsure of whether the actor would be able to pull off the role but the early reactions have been mostly positive.

In a recent interview, Parineeti agreed that indeed she does not look a lot like the athletic badminton champion. Therefore, getting the body language and posture right was the most important for her, which is also what her cousin, Priyanka Chopra said to her.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Parineeti revealed that Priyanka, who starred in the biopic of boxer Mary Kom, suggested that she focus on getting the character's 'feel' right. "She was one of the first people I called and I actually spoke to her about the look a lot. Because even she doesn't look exactly like Mary Kom but she transformed herself and looked like her in the film. She was also of the opinion that 'don't do prosthetics, don't do anything, just mould yourself, mould your body like Saina's. Get the body language right. So she had a lot of tips," Parineeti said.

On Thursday, Parineeti shared two pictures on social media, one of Saina and one of her from the film. Parineeti wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to be able to do THIS as an actor once in my life. #SainaXParineeti." Earlier, Saina had hailed the film teaser and had commented on Parineeti's look as her younger avatar. She had shared a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina and written, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. The movie will hit the theatres on March 26.

