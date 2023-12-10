Parineeti Chopra reveals if she has plans to join politics after marriage with Raghav Chadha; calls married life 'best'

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a big, fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24. Since then, the couple has been giving a glimpse of married life by posting pictures on social media. Recently, Parineeti attended an event in Vadodara, where in an interview with The Times of India, the actor was asked about her plans to join politics. Also read: Raghav Chadha applies mehendi on Parineeti Chopra's palm on Karwa Chauth

Parineeti Chopra on joining politics after marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their mehendi ceremony in Sepetmber.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to a question, Parineeti Chopra said, "Let me tell you the secret to our successful marriage. He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don’t know anything about politics! So, I don’t think you will see me joining politics... Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea that we would get so much love from all over the country. I feel that if you are with the right person, married life is the best.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Further speaking about her life, the actor said, “It’s very important to strike the right work-life balance. In India, we often see people proudly talking about how they did not eat or sleep on time because they were busy with work. They wear it like a badge of honour but personally, I don’t think it is the right way to live life. I believe in working really hard but I also love to meet my friends and go on holidays. When I am 85 or 90 years old, I should look back and feel that I lived my life the way it should be done.”

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the wedding, the couple shared the official wedding album on Instagram. While Raghav wore a white sherwani, Parineeti was dressed in a cream and golden wedding lehenga. Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, who missed the wedding, dropped a bunch of emojis and commented on her post, “My blessings always.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities began with an Ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, their mehendi and haldi ceremonies were followed by sangeet. Inside pictures and videos from the festivities showed Parineeti and Raghav dancing and mingling with guests. Parineeti and Raghav had gotten engaged in Delhi on May 13.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.