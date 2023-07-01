Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted at Amritsar airport

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who are engaged to be married, were spotted together at the Amritsar airport on Friday night. Reportedly, the couple will visit Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance.

Parineeti and Raghav in Amritsar

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the Amritsar airport.

Parineeti wore a beige-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat. Parineeti has been in the headlines in the last several months over to her relationship with the AAP leader.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May

The couple exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had been silent about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan.

Parineeti's upcoming project

Parineeti will with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.