Parineeti Chopra says criticism about her weight did not bother her: ‘I agreed with them’

Before undergoing a dramatic weight loss in 2015, Parineeti Chopra was severely criticised for the way she looked. However, she said that it did not bother her, as she knew that she was not her fittest.

Parineeti, however, called body-shaming the ‘most ridiculous thing on earth’. She likened it to criticising something as natural as the colour of one’s eyes.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Parineeti said about being criticised for her weight, “I agreed with them that I wasn’t looking my best. I wasn’t doing my best for my fitness. I think I would have gotten hurt if I was doing everything that I could and I was really my fittest, and then people didn’t like the way I looked. I think that would have affected me. But I agreed with them because I knew I wasn’t doing my best.”

When Parineeti dropped a photoshoot which showed her transformation, the criticism was instantly forgotten. “Somehow, I was aware that would happen if I did my job right,” she said.

Parineeti also criticised the practice of body-shaming. “Body-shaming is the most ridiculous thing on earth. It is like shaming someone for having black eyes and saying, ‘You have black eyes? What is wrong with you? How can you have black eyes?’ It is something natural and what you are born with. But every human being should strive to be their fittest. They shouldn’t strive to be the skinniest. You can be fit at your body type,” she said.

In the last few weeks, Parineeti has seen a flurry of releases. Last month, she saw the release of her Netflix film, The Girl on the Train. The film was a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. Last week, Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar came out, followed by Saina this Friday.

