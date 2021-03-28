Parineeti Chopra thanks fans after Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release in quick succession

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans and well wishers after three of her films - Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar - released recently.

Sharing the video, she wrote: #Saina #TheGirlOnTheTrain #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. The video shows a beaming Parineeti saying 'thank you' several times before signing off with a flying kiss.

Her fans returned her warmth in equal measure. One said: "Wish you more n more." Another said: "You're finally getting the recognition that you deserve!!!!

Saina chronicles the badminton champion Saina Nehwal's life from the time she was a girl to adulthood and glory. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Unlike the sports biopics made on the Phogat sisters (Dangal), Mary Kom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, what Saina lacks is the 'wow' factor. It's a simple story told in a simpler way. Her journey may have been uncontroversial, but even the parts that could have been fleshed out were ignored."

Parineeti won applaud for her performance. Actor Raveena Tandon tweeted to say: "Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud ! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children!" Even before the release of the film, her cousin Priyanka had written: "Super proud @ParineetiChopra cannot wait to watch!!"

While Saina released on March 26, a week before that on March 19, her much-delayed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar hit the screens. The Hindustan Times review said: "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a classic case of lazy writing. If it had stuck to being a suspense thriller, it might have worked, but as it stands, it wont get the cash registers ringing at the box office."

A month back, on February 26, The Girl On The Train released on Netflix. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the international bestseller book of the same name. A Hollywood film, based on the same book, was made in 2016 as well. It had starred Emily Blunt in the lead role.