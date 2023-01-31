Pathaan box office day 6 collection: Hindi version collects 296 cr since day of release, set to cross 300cr

Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan slowed down a bit on its first Monday but still managed to collect an approximate ₹25 crore nett in Hindi. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles along with Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and others. The lead cast had conducted their first public event on Monday where they talked about the film's success, its sequel and more. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan talks about Pathaan's sequel, days after film's release. Here's what he said

The Hindi collection of the film now stands at around ₹296 crore, confirming it will cross the ₹300 crore mark on Tuesday. The film released on January 25 and enjoyed a five-day long weekend (though Friday was a non-holiday). The Hindi version had recorded an opening of ₹55 crore in India.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected ₹25 crore nett as per early estimates on day 6. It hints at a ₹350 crore first weekend for the Hindi version. It further reported that the overseas held up very well on Monday and it looks like the film may hold the all time record grosser there in original format in just seven or eight days.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Pathaan box office a tsunami and its collections “unimaginable” and “unthinkable”. The film has collected ₹542 crore worldwide in five days.

Looking at the mammoth success of Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada, which was scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, has been pushed by a week. It will now release on February 17.

Speaking at the Pathaan event in Mumbai on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan said, “We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film. There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people.”

