‘Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai’: Did Ajay Devgn shade Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Kashmir story Chauhaan?

Ajay Devgn is returning to his action roots with a brand-new avatar. To honour his late father, stunt director Veeru Devgan, on his birth anniversary, the makers dropped the first look of Chauhaan. The upcoming film promises to bring back the larger-than-life, high-octane hero that fans have always loved seeing the actor play. This project also marks Ajay Devgn's very first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Ajay Devgn returns to his action roots

Ajay Devgn in Chauhaan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan,

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An exciting new title announcement video has officially given audiences a first glimpse into the gritty world of Chauhaan, an upcoming political action thriller starring Ajay. The two-minute teaser hints at a story packed with high-stakes drama, positioning him for a powerful return to the intense, raw action space his fans love.

The teaser sets a dramatic tone right from the start, opening against the turbulent backdrop of Kashmir. It paints a picture of severe unrest, showcasing chaotic scenes of stone-pelting and violent clashes between militants and security forces. In the middle of this rising national security crisis, we are introduced to Chauhaan, a man tasked with a dangerous mission to crush the insurgency and restore order to the region.

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay makes a larger-than-life entrance. Wearing a mask that covers half his face, his character walks into the chaos carrying a travel bag topped with a vintage music deck. As the iconic Bollywood track Jumma Chumma De De, from Amitabh Bachchan's film Hum, blasts from the speakers, the teaser perfectly establishes Chauhaan as an unapologetic hero ready to take on anyone in his way. Incidentally, one of Amitabh's most famous characters is Vijay Dinanath Chauhan from Agneepath (1990). Fans think Chauhaan glimpse takes a dig at Pathaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay makes a larger-than-life entrance. Wearing a mask that covers half his face, his character walks into the chaos carrying a travel bag topped with a vintage music deck. As the iconic Bollywood track Jumma Chumma De De, from Amitabh Bachchan's film Hum, blasts from the speakers, the teaser perfectly establishes Chauhaan as an unapologetic hero ready to take on anyone in his way. Incidentally, one of Amitabh's most famous characters is Vijay Dinanath Chauhan from Agneepath (1990). Fans think Chauhaan glimpse takes a dig at Pathaan {{/usCountry}}

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The teaser wraps up with a line of dialogue that is creating buzz online: “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai (Tell the Pathans that Chauhan is coming).” The fiery dialogue has sent social media into overdrive, with fans wildly speculating whether the line is a cheeky, intentional nod to Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan. Pathaan was a game-changer as the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office.

Fans were quick to point out the dialogue on social media. One user on X said, “Are Chauhaan bhai, Pathaan ke saath clash karoge kya movie (Hey Chauhaan, are you planning to clash your movie with Pathaan)?” Another user said, “Is Ajay Devgn taking dig at SRK's Pathaan?" One user on X wrote: “Ajay Devgn insulted Shah Rukh Khan in Chauhaan teaser.” Someone pointed that if the mask that Ajay is wearing in the teaser is also a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's another movie Jawan. “Also Ajay Devgn is weariung SRK #Jawan mask in the teaser," added the user.

A tribute to Veeru Devgan

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The announcement holds special significance as it was made on the birth anniversary of Veeru Devgan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action directors and stunt choreographers. Veeru Devgan worked on more than 200 films and played a key role in shaping action cinema in India. The makers also described the announcement as a tribute to the man who contributed immensely to the genre and helped define action filmmaking for generations.

Release date and team behind the film

The upcoming film Chauhaan is officially set to hit theatres on October 1, 2027. The project is presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. It is directed by Neeraj Yadav, with Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma serving as the producers.

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