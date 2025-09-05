Patralekhaa says pregnancy was ‘way easier’ than freezing her eggs: ‘I recommend young girls should just get pregnant’

In July, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a recent interaction with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Patralekhaa talked about her pregnancy, family pressure, and freezing her eggs a couple of years ago. Patralekhaa opened up about the difficult process of freezing her eggs.

What Patralekhaa said

During the interaction, Patralekhaa shared, "I had also frozen my eggs about three years back, and now that I am pregnant, I feel pregnancy was way easier than freezing the eggs. My doctor didn’t tell me then that how difficult it was going to be. I had gained weight… also the blues that I had, once my egg freezing was done. So between the two, I would always recommend that the young girls should just get pregnant. It’s just easier than going through that whole process.”

On family pressure

Patralekhaa also added that there was some family pressure as well as her mother wanted her and husband Rajkummar Rao to have kids. “My mum did (say). My mum was not excited, she really wanted Raj and me to have a baby, she loves kids. After two years, she was like You and Raj can go screw yourselves because I am not going to ask you anymore. Then we saw you [Soha] and Kunal [Kemmu]… we had gone on some holidays… so we saw both of you two with Inaaya, and it was so beautiful. Like I said, it was a natural progression.”

In the pregnancy announcement post, Rajukummar and Patralekhaa shared an adorable picture which had a drawing of a cradle, enveloped with flowers and leaves. ‘Baby on the way’ was written on it, with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's names mentioned at the bottom of the picture. The two actors summed up their emotions through a single word: “Elated (red heart emoticons).”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade and got married on November 15, 2021. They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.