Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Peachy Priyanka Chopra is both glam and adorable in Nick Jonas' birthday post, see here
bollywood

Peachy Priyanka Chopra is both glam and adorable in Nick Jonas' birthday post, see here

On his wife Priyanka Chopra's birthday, Nick Jonas shared a heartfelt post with two pictures -- one recent and the other from when she was a child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on Sunday.

Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Sunday wished his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, a happy birthday. Priyanka turned 39 on July 18, and Nick shared pictures of her wearing sarees.

While the first picture showed an adult Priyanka Chopra, posing glamorously for the shot, the second picture was a throwback to when she was a child. The colour of their outfits was similar. He wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." Nick also added red heart emojis.

Several fans took to the comments section to extend their best wishes to Priyanka. "Happiest birthday," one person wrote. But another wondered why Nick had waited so long to share the post. "Itna late kyu jiju (Why so late, brother-in-law)?" they wrote.

Before Nick, several Indian celebrities took advantage of the time difference and shared messages for Priyanka on her big day. Katrina Kaif recalled them going for dance classes together, and wrote in her post, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Priyanka in Aitraaz, wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka. May you keep breaking boundaries forever, lots of love." Anushka Sharma, who worked with Priyanka in Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka. Here's to a blessed life with lot of love and happiness."

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra busted myths about Bollywood, schooled Seth Meyers on his show

Priyanka has a packed slate of films and shows that includes The Matrix 4, Text for You, a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, a reality show with her husband, and Citadel, the Russo brothers-exectutive produced spy thriller that she's currently shooting for.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas nick jonas priyanka chopra

Related Stories

bollywood

When Priyanka Chopra said she and Dia Mirza were 'babes' during Miss India, would call Lara Dutta 'mom'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
bollywood

Katrina Kaif wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday: 'I used to dread dancing after you'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 12:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP