Peachy Priyanka Chopra is both glam and adorable in Nick Jonas' birthday post, see here

Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Sunday wished his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, a happy birthday. Priyanka turned 39 on July 18, and Nick shared pictures of her wearing sarees.

While the first picture showed an adult Priyanka Chopra, posing glamorously for the shot, the second picture was a throwback to when she was a child. The colour of their outfits was similar. He wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." Nick also added red heart emojis.

Several fans took to the comments section to extend their best wishes to Priyanka. "Happiest birthday," one person wrote. But another wondered why Nick had waited so long to share the post. "Itna late kyu jiju (Why so late, brother-in-law)?" they wrote.

Before Nick, several Indian celebrities took advantage of the time difference and shared messages for Priyanka on her big day. Katrina Kaif recalled them going for dance classes together, and wrote in her post, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Priyanka in Aitraaz, wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka. May you keep breaking boundaries forever, lots of love." Anushka Sharma, who worked with Priyanka in Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka. Here's to a blessed life with lot of love and happiness."

Priyanka has a packed slate of films and shows that includes The Matrix 4, Text for You, a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, a reality show with her husband, and Citadel, the Russo brothers-exectutive produced spy thriller that she's currently shooting for.