Photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret roka ceremony surface online

After their low-key wedding on Sunday, pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s roka ceremony have surfaced online. While photography company The Wedding Saga, who originally shared the photos on Instagram, deleted t, the images are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

In the pictures, Varun is dressed in formals, while Natasha looks stunning in heavily sequined ethnic attire. In one of the photos, they are seen wearing garlands and holding a coconut. In another, they cut a cake together.

The roka ceremony reportedly took place in February last year. Interestingly, at the time, Varun denied the reports and claimed that he was merely attending a birthday party at Natasha’s house. “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party, wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers,” he wrote, sharing a report speculating about the engagement.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. The wedding was attended by just 40-50 of their closest friends and family members due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan were among the select few from the film fraternity who were a part of the celebrations.

Sharing his wedding photos on Instagram, Varun introduced Natasha as his ‘life long love’. They have known each other since the sixth grade but got into a relationship only in their mid-20s.

Earlier, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Varun said that he felt like he ‘fell in love’ with Natasha when he saw her in school for the first time. However, she ‘rejected’ him a few times before they eventually started dating. Incidentally, Kareena let the cat out of the bag when she referred to Natasha as Varun’s fiancee.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha will reportedly host a lavish reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 2 for their friends and his industry colleagues. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.