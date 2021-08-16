Pinch 2: Ananya Panday asks why she's called 'struggling didi', has message for haters filled with 'zeher'

Actor Ananya Panday was shown some mean comments that people have posted for her online, as she appeared as the latest guest on Pinch 2. Host Arbaaz Khan showed her tweets in which she was addressed as ‘struggling didi’ and made fun of for her ‘accent’.

Arbaaz showed her how someone had written that Ananya Panday's accent made their ears bleed. Ananya apologised saying, “I am so sorry, main aapke liye tissue bhejti hu (I'll send over tissues for you).” Reacting to someone saying ‘struggling didi ki jai ho,’ she said, “Haan mujhe struggling didi kyu bulate ho? It's really funny.”

Ananya was heavily trolled after her appearance on Rajeev Masand's actor's roundtable when she spoke about her father Chunky Panday's life of struggle as an actor. “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she had said.

Reacting to her, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had said, "The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).” People on Twitter caught on to his words and have been criticising Ananya for it since.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with youngest brother Jeh, Kareena Kapoor as she wishes 'abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Also in the episode, Ananya is told about how she is accused of being fake. "Honestly, you can say anything about me but I am not artificial," she said. Addressing her haters, she said, “Agar kisi mein itna zeher, nafrat bhari hui hai toh jawab pyar hona chahiye (So much poison and hate should be dealt with love).”

So far, actors Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have appeared on Arbaaz's show.