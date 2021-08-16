Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pinch 2: Ananya Panday asks why she's called 'struggling didi', has message for haters filled with 'zeher'
bollywood

Pinch 2: Ananya Panday asks why she's called 'struggling didi', has message for haters filled with 'zeher'

Actor Ananya Panday is the latest Bollywood star to appear on Arbaaz Khan's show, Pinch 2. On the show, Ananya was shown some mean comments she gets from her haters.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Ananya Panday was asked about her accent on Pinch 2.

Actor Ananya Panday was shown some mean comments that people have posted for her online, as she appeared as the latest guest on Pinch 2. Host Arbaaz Khan showed her tweets in which she was addressed as ‘struggling didi’ and made fun of for her ‘accent’.

Arbaaz showed her how someone had written that Ananya Panday's accent made their ears bleed. Ananya apologised saying, “I am so sorry, main aapke liye tissue bhejti hu (I'll send over tissues for you).” Reacting to someone saying ‘struggling didi ki jai ho,’ she said, “Haan mujhe struggling didi kyu bulate ho? It's really funny.”

Ananya was heavily trolled after her appearance on Rajeev Masand's actor's roundtable when she spoke about her father Chunky Panday's life of struggle as an actor. “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she had said. 

Reacting to her, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had said, "The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).” People on Twitter caught on to his words and have been criticising Ananya for it since.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with youngest brother Jeh, Kareena Kapoor as she wishes 'abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Also in the episode, Ananya is told about how she is accused of being fake. "Honestly, you can say anything about me but I am not artificial," she said. Addressing her haters, she said, “Agar kisi mein itna zeher, nafrat bhari hui hai toh jawab pyar hona chahiye (So much poison and hate should be dealt with love).”

So far, actors Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have appeared on Arbaaz's show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday pinch teaser

Related Stories

bollywood

Pinch 2: Rajkummar Rao reacts as fan says ‘hero mat ban’, admits he is ‘not too proud’ of some films

PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 02:22 PM IST
bollywood

Pinch 2 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to comments saying he ‘fakes it’, doesn’t ‘look like a hero’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:06 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP