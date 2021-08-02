Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called a 'heroine', has Salman Khan-style response to question about virginity
bollywood

Pinch: Tiger Shroff reacts to being called a 'heroine', has Salman Khan-style response to question about virginity

Tiger Shroff fielded trolling about his looks on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, and said that people would ask if he's a hero or a heroine.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Tiger Shroff on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch.

Tiger Shroff in a new promo video for the third episode of Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, addressed the trolling that he has had to endure about his looks. Tiger, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, made his debut with Kriti Sanon in Heropanti. He has since established himself as one of Hindi cinema's most bankable action stars.

In the one-minute promo video, shared ahead of the episode's release, Arbaaz Khan hurled a few mean comments at Tiger Shroff, who took them on and offered context and explanations.

Tiger admitted that he'd received a lot of hate surrounding his looks early in his career. He said in Hindi, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths."

One troll said, "Aapke paas sab kuch hai, bas daadi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard)," to which Tiger pointed at his bearded face, and said, "Yeh kya hai bhai (What's this, then)'?"

"If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me," he said. He was also asked if he is a virgin, to which replied, "Like Salman bhai, I am a virgin." Tiger was making a reference to the now-infamous comment Salman made in an appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Also read: Salman Khan cheekily guesses reason behind man's insulting comment: 'His wife must like me'

The second season of Pinch opened with Salman Khan as the guest. Episode two featured Ayushmann Khurrana. Other guests this season include Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. Tiger will soon be seen in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and a new franchise-starter, Ganapath.

