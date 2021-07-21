Salman Khan cheekily guesses reason behind man's insulting comment: 'His wife must like me'

Salman Khan appeared as a guest on his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch 2, which premiered on Wednesday. On the show, Arbaaz read Salman some choicest mean comments directed at him, and prompted a reaction.

One person accused Salman Khan of being fake, to which Salman said that the man's anger could be rooted in jealousy.

"Nautanki kar raha hai, ache insaan ka naatak (He's pretending to be a good man)," the comment read. As Arbaaz laughed, Salman reacted in Hindi, "He must've had some experience. His wife must've made a couple of good comments about me; his daughter must be love; must've cried that she wants to watch my film. I might've ignored him in one of my moods... It could be anything; his reasons are justified for him."

During the episode, Salman also fielded harsh comments about having 'stolen' fans' money by making bad films, having a secret family in Dubai, and going under the radar last year. Salman said that like everything else, social media also has two sides -- the good and the bad.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arbaaz slammed online cancel culture and said that there is a 'dichotomy' between how celebrities are treated and how the general public is treated. He said that common folks can get away with most things, while celebrities could put their whole reputation at risk by saying something that is perceived as wrong.

Other guests on Pinch season 2 include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’.