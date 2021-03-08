Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser. Watch here
bollywood

Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser. Watch here

Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam burn up the dance floor in the first teaser for their song, Har Funn Maula. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in a still from Har Funn Maula.

Actor Elli AvrRam has shared a teaser for the music video Har Funn Maula, which is a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film Koi Na Jaane. The song will be released on March 10, and the film on March 26.

Elli took to Instagram on Monday to share the short teaser, which she captioned, "Ouchhhh March is gonna be Hot this year.... Get ready to have Funn on 10th of March!!!" The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya; the music is by Tanishk Bagchi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day

Nawaz's brother, accused of violence by Aaliya, reacts to their reconciliation

Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels

The teaser begins with Aamir waiting at the bar inside a club, smoking a pipe. He is distracted by Elli's arrival, and soon, the two burn up the dance floor with their moves.

Elli had shared the first look of Har Funn Maula last week. It showed her wearing a shimmery dress, while Aamir stood behind her, wearing a blue blazer.

Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Also read: Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na dance number

Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication to performing the dance steps. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan elli avrram tanishk bagchi

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na dance number

PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
music

When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP