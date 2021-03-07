Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
The first look of actors Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, from their special dance number for the film Koi Jaane Na, has been unveiled. Elli took to Instagram on Saturday to share the picture.
She wrote in her caption, "He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March." The picture shows Aamir standing behind Elli, wearing a blue blazer.
Divya Khosla Kumar, Mukti Mohan, and other Bollywood figures congratulated Elli in the comments section. Earlier, a video of them shooting the song was leaked online.
Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.
Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.
Also read: When Aamir Khan ‘would come home and cry’: ‘My career was sinking, I was called one-film wonder’
Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. Koi Jaane Na will be released on March 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back
- Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun promises to support Janhvi's always; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'
- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic
- Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'
- "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021, and has worked through her periods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara, Richa stand in support of Taapsee and Anurag after I-T raids
- Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra, Satyadeep Misra, Rajshri Deshpande and others took to social media to voice their support for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Janhvi had revealed how mom Sridevi never wanted her to be in the movies
- Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos
- New behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of an advertisment capture Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox