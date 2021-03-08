Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser. Watch here
- Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam burn up the dance floor in the first teaser for their song, Har Funn Maula. Watch it here.
Actor Elli AvrRam has shared a teaser for the music video Har Funn Maula, which is a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film Koi Na Jaane. The song will be released on March 10, and the film on March 26.
Elli took to Instagram on Monday to share the short teaser, which she captioned, "Ouchhhh March is gonna be Hot this year.... Get ready to have Funn on 10th of March!!!" The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya; the music is by Tanishk Bagchi.
The teaser begins with Aamir waiting at the bar inside a club, smoking a pipe. He is distracted by Elli's arrival, and soon, the two burn up the dance floor with their moves.
Elli had shared the first look of Har Funn Maula last week. It showed her wearing a shimmery dress, while Aamir stood behind her, wearing a blue blazer.
Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.
Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication to performing the dance steps. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told The Times of India.
