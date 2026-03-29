Piyush Mishra dismisses ‘propaganda’ tag on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: It’s just a film
On March 28, Piyush Mishra attended the ongoing Delhi International Film Festival, where he spoke about Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise.
Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is not just ruling the box office across India, but also dominating social media chatter and industry conversations. While the film’s popularity continues to soar, it has also courted controversy, with a section of viewers labelling it a “propaganda” vehicle. However, Piyush Mishra has now stepped in to shut down the narrative, dismissing the criticism and backing the film as “pure cinema.”
Piyush Mishra supports Aditya Dhar film
On March 28, Piyush attended the ongoing Delhi International Film Festival, where he also interacted with the media. During the conversation, the actor spoke about Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, coming out in its defence amid the growing criticism around the film, with some sections branding it as “propaganda.”
“There's a thin line between propaganda and cinema. For example, Dhurandhar. I loved that film. It has an amazing screenplay,” Piyush said in Hindi. The actor added, “That's actually what we call cinema. So I liked Dhurandhar very much. You can't say that it was a propaganda film. It's just a film."
Even as Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to enjoy largely positive reviews, the Ranveer Singh-starrer hasn’t been immune to controversy. The film’s political undertones have drawn criticism from certain quarters, with political commentator Dhruv Rathee taking a sharp dig at the sequel. He labelled it “brain rot,” adding that, unlike the first instalment, the follow-up “is not even well-made propaganda” anymore.
Even as it dominates conversations at the box office, the film has also sparked debate, with many viewers questioning whether the Dhurandhar franchise leans too heavily into a “propaganda” narrative.
A few days ago, actor Anupam Kher also took a sharp dig at a section of people who labelled the film as propaganda, stating that they should be ashamed of themselves.
In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Anupam said, "People who are saying it's about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film… I feel so sad for them. I feel pity for them. Initially, before I watched the film, I got angry because they tried to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film…People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves… Aapse bardash nahi hota toh, aap bhi aisi film bana lo (If you can't tolerate such a movie, go and make such a film)... Put some money and hire some writers.”
About Dhurandhar
The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was released on March 19. The film has minted ₹778.77 crore in India till now. It is also performing well worldwide and has collected over ₹1100 crore at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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