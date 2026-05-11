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Pooja Batra says she paved way for tall actors like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon: ‘I had to do splits for heroes’

Pooja Batra opened up on height bias in Bollywood, recalled doing splits in front of camera to look shorter than ‘insecure’ heroes. 

May 11, 2026 11:35 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor and former Miss India Pooja Batra recently reflected on her experiences in the film industry and spoke about the challenges she faced because of her height. Recalling the early years of her career, Pooja revealed that she was often asked to perform splits in front of the camera to appear shorter than her male co-stars. She added that the struggles she went through eventually helped pave the way for taller actors like Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon to be accepted more comfortably in Bollywood.

Pooja Batra recalls losing movies because of her height

Pooja Batra says Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon should thank her.

Pooja started her career as a model and later shifted to acting in Bollywood films. Recalling the transition, she told Harper's Bazaar India, "It was tough. I remember I was told by Sangeeta Bijlani, ‘You don’t have a chance in the movies because you’re too tall.’ She’s my idol. She’s beautiful, and she’s a model too. I gave every role I got my best even though the heroes got intimidated because of my stature. It’s true I didn’t book a lot of movies because of my height. I lost out on a lot of good roles."

Talking about tall female actors like Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon, Pooja added, "I paved the way for tall actresses. Say thank you. I would do splits in front of the camera so that the heroes would look taller. I had to spread my legs halfway through the scene. Salman never had a problem. He was one guy who’d be like, ‘Wear your heels, I don’t have a problem.’ He’d be confident in his own skin."

About Pooja Batra

Kriti, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Cocktail 2. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.

 
pooja batra deepika padukone kriti sanon
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Batra says she paved way for tall actors like Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon: ‘I had to do splits for heroes’
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