Pooja Bedi calls vaccination 'sinister and illogical', reacts to being compared to a WhatsApp forward

Actor Pooja Bedi, displaying anti-vaxxer behaviour, has called the mass-vaccination drive against Covid-19 in India 'sinister' and 'illogical'. She also responded to a Twitter user who compared her to a WhatsApp forward and asked her to 'shut up'.

On Friday, Pooja Bedi wrote in a tweet, "If 99% survive Covid with or without the vaccine the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister! (sic)."

Tagging the Prime Minister, the United Nations, and other civic bodies, she continued, "Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive Covid? Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%."

Several Twitter users disagreed with her stance. One of them shared a popular Bigg Boss-inspired meme featuring Pooja Mishra, and wrote, "Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups. Do us a favour, please shut up @poojabeditweets." She wrote back, "That's the wrong Pooja."

Another person wrote, "Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone, you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity." Pooja replied, "How? Vaccinated are also spreading it!!! The only *danger* for vaccinated is the supposed threat to themselves for not taking it."

Pooja even challenged a man who identified as a doctor. "It's bizarre that u have to wear a mask in your own car with your husband beside u (but can kiss him at home without one). Even more bizarre that u get out of the car & can sit at a restaurant (without mask) with your friends & amidst strangers. Useless protocols!" The doctor replied, "So u want the police to verify every time that all those sitting in any car belong to the same family and live in the same house! Brilliant!!" Pooja wrote back, "If u can sit in a restaurant with strangers why not in a car?" The doctor replied, "Because car is an enclosed space and because you can't eat with your mask on!"

Earlier this year, Pooja put out multiple tweets protesting why she wasn't allowed to roam mask-free in Goa, where she is based with fiance Maneck Contractor.