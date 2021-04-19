IND USA
Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor.
Pooja Bedi tweets her defence when asked if she's qualified to give medical advice, endorses alternative medicine

  • Pooja Bedi, who has been endorsing alternative medicine as a valid deterrent against the coronavirus, has been responding to her detractors on Twitter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:55 AM IST

Pooja Bedi has responded to a new batch of criticism directed at her, after she shared her thoughts about the coronavirus pandemic. Pooja has been tweeting about the importance of living freely, despite the threat of illness. She and her fiance, Maneck Contractor, are currently stationed in Goa.

Responding to Twitter users who questioned her authority on giving medical advice, she said that she has 'care, concern, positive intent' in her heart. Pooja has been attracting criticism ever since she tweeted a video of herself and Maneck enjoying a boat ride, and how her life was 'not spent caged and masked for a year'.


"Did anyone see PhD's in economics or health science or both in her bio?" one person tweeted at her. She replied, "But I'm sure u can see care, concern, positive intent in my tweets. What u see is largely dependent on what you WANT to." In between responding to others, Pooja has plugged alternative medicine and shared an infographic on the most appropriate mask people can use at this time.


"As a public personality who can influence people in plenty, if you are giving 'expert opinion' on specialities that aren't really your domain, you should also be taking responsibility if something goes wrong and if somebody develops complications listening to your advice," one person wrote to her. Pooja responded, "Is govt or vaccine company taking responsibility for everyone who dies after taking a vaccine?"

Also read: Pooja Bedi reacts to criticism against 'caged and masked' tweet: 'People despise those with wealth, health, positivity'

On Saturday morning, Pooja tweeted, “The comments on my previous posts have revealed how many People despise those with wealth, health, positivity & mental freedom. Please study subconscious programming and law of attraction. What u despise...you will never attract for yourself. So be careful of what ui despise.”

