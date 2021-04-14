Pooja Bedi gives a glimpse of her life in Goa, shares video with fiance Maneck Contractor. Watch

Actor Pooja Bedi has been spending time with her fiancé Maneck Contractor in Goa lately. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video featuring Maneck and spoke about her experience.

"Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?" she captioned the video.

In the video, she is also heard saying, "The joys of being in Goa." She is seen leaning on Maneck as she calls him "my baby".

Sharing another video she tweeted, "I (love) Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoors The warmth of the locals The amazing food The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa @happysoulindia @goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness."

"Do you know what I love about Goa? It's the fresh air, it's the sunshine, it's the happiness, it's the openness, it's the beautiful beaches and the gorgeous setting suns," she said in the video clip. She gave her fans a glimpse of her route for morning and evening walks on the Vagator Beach.

Pooja is the mother of actor Alaya F, who made her film debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman. Speaking about her mother, she had said that Pooja transferred some of her own independence to Alaya. Pooja has also advised Alaya that getting married before the age of 30 would be the ‘stupidest’ thing she could do.

Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with Vishkanya (1991) and has acted in several films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She has also been part of many reality shows including Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Maa Exchange.

Recently, she was seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba playing the role of a therapist. Pooja also starred in the Zee5 original film Comedy Couple along with featured Shweta Basu Prasad and Saqib Saleem.