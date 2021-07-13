Pooja Bedi gives leaking wall in Goa home a makeover, fans call her ‘creative’. Watch video

Pooja Bedi showed her resourceful side as she gave fans a glimpse of her Goa home, and how she converted a hole in the wall to a waterfall. Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of the makeover and said that it looks particularly beautiful in the monsoon.

“My goa home. There was a hole in wall & rain water poured through & made a ditch through my home in goa. So I simply converted the hole into a Waterfall. Now water flows through & over rocks & cascades so beautifully in monsoon. the dragonfly candlestand is a favourite of mine,” Pooja Bedi wrote, along with the video.

Fans were all praise for her. “So beautiful..can we have a home tour please,” one asked, while another called it ‘blissful’. A third wrote, “Wow!!that is so Brilliant and Beautiful too!!! Simple things make life meaningful and less destruction!! #PeaceAndLove #Goa.” A fourth said, “Woow ..so creative.”

Earlier this year, Pooja was at the receiving end of a lot of flak after she shared a video from Goa with her fiancé Maneck Contractor, and encouraged people to live freely instead of being ‘caged and masked’ in fear of Covid-19.

Pooja took on the critics one by one and denied that she was ‘flaunting privilege’, maintaining that she was simply ‘expressing freedom’. “What of all those who cowered indoors fearful & in masks for over a year only to die? Was that living? Is life just number of breaths?” she asked. She also addressed the possibility that she might get Covid-19 and said that even if she succumbs to it, she would be ‘happy (she) lived freely and was not stuck in a cage for a year’.

Last year, Pooja was criticised for travelling to Goa from Mumbai amid the Covid-19 lockdown. As she was slammed by Goans for entering their state, she said in a video, “My fiancé Maneck Contractor is Goan. What that means is that his voter ID, Aadhaar card and his passport are registered to Goa. The homes that we possess and our properties are registered in Goa and our businesses are also registered in Goa. Goa is our home.” She added that she would not be a ‘soft target’ for ‘embittered, jealous, fearful and narrow-minded people’.