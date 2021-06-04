Pooja Bedi says she is friendly with ex-husband Farhan, who married her childhood friend: ‘We hang out’

Pooja Bedi opened up on her equation with her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewalla, during a conversation with Samir Soni. She said that despite their divorce, they remain ‘great friends’ and ‘hang out’ together.

Pooja and Farhan have two children - Alaya and Omar. While Farhan is now married to Laila Furniturewalla and has a son Zaan with her, Pooja is engaged to Maneck Contractor.

“I am great friends with my ex-husband, he got married to a childhood friend of mine. They have a child together. I went for their wedding with the kids. We are great friends. He comes to Goa, we go to each other’s homes, we hang out. It’s really nice,” she said.

“You can end something well, with love and respect. Just because something ends doesn’t make the person a bad person. Thank you for the good times. Thank you for the two beautiful children. It’s not like because of the 12 good years that I have to suffer 50 bad years. Thank you for the 12 good years and somebody else has come along and will make the next 50 years really beautiful, and his too, because he is also entitled to happiness. Everyone is entitled to happiness,” she said.

Pooja and Farhan got divorced in 2003. She is currently engaged to Maneck and is living with him in Goa.

Earlier, Pooja revealed that her children, Alaya and Omar, had been encouraging her to remarry, even before she met Maneck. Pooja and Maneck, who are both alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group.

After dating for over a year, Maneck proposed to Pooja in 2019, on a hot air balloon. Announcing her engagement, she tweeted, “He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm.”