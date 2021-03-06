Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback with Bombay Begums, reveals why she went into 'hibernation'
- Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who will make a comeback to the front of the camera with a starring role in the upcoming series Bombay Begums, has said that she took a break from acting because she didn't want to be 'arm candy'.
In an interview, Pooja, the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, said that she 'buried' the actor in her and concentrated on directing and producing.
"I must say, making movies gave me a lot of satisfaction," she told Pinkvilla. "I mean direction is not something that I never aspired to do, I just went ahead and did it because very often you don’t find the right person to fill those shoes. Someone once told me that looking for a perfect director is like looking for a perfect man to marry, they don’t exist."
She continued, “At 25 when I produced Tamanna, then Dushman and Zakhm, it gave me a sense of self worth that was beyond merely being an actor. While I was privileged to have gotten some extremely varied roles from Daddy, to Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin to Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and even Border for that matter. I felt that time that I was in, there was only that much one could do. I didn’t have the aspirations to be arm candy and just be in a commercial film because of the fact that there are two superstars in it. My question always was, what am I doing in it?"
Also read: Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why
In 2020, she made a guest appearance in Sadak 2, the sequel of her 1991 movie, but Bombay Begums marks her full-fledged return to acting. Pooja plays an authoritative CEO in Bombay Begums, the six-part Netflix drama created by Alankrita Shrivastava. The series, which also features Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash, will release on Netflix on March 8, Women's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back
- Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun promises to support Janhvi's always; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'
- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic
- Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'
- "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021, and has worked through her periods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara, Richa stand in support of Taapsee and Anurag after I-T raids
- Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra, Satyadeep Misra, Rajshri Deshpande and others took to social media to voice their support for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Janhvi had revealed how mom Sridevi never wanted her to be in the movies
- Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos
- New behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of an advertisment capture Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares video of her father, a day after his death
- Gauahar Khan has shared a video of her father, recalling the 'most favourite memory' of her life. The actor's father died on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafisa Ali digs out stunning throwback pics from when she was 20, see here
- Actor and politician Nafisa Ali has shared some glorious pictures from her youth. Needless to say, she looks beautiful in them. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox