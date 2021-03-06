IND USA
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback with Bombay Begums, reveals why she went into 'hibernation'

  • Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who will make a comeback to the front of the camera with a starring role in the upcoming series Bombay Begums, has said that she took a break from acting because she didn't want to be 'arm candy'.

In an interview, Pooja, the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, said that she 'buried' the actor in her and concentrated on directing and producing.

"I must say, making movies gave me a lot of satisfaction," she told Pinkvilla. "I mean direction is not something that I never aspired to do, I just went ahead and did it because very often you don’t find the right person to fill those shoes. Someone once told me that looking for a perfect director is like looking for a perfect man to marry, they don’t exist."

She continued, “At 25 when I produced Tamanna, then Dushman and Zakhm, it gave me a sense of self worth that was beyond merely being an actor. While I was privileged to have gotten some extremely varied roles from Daddy, to Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin to Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and even Border for that matter. I felt that time that I was in, there was only that much one could do. I didn’t have the aspirations to be arm candy and just be in a commercial film because of the fact that there are two superstars in it. My question always was, what am I doing in it?"

Also read: Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why

In 2020, she made a guest appearance in Sadak 2, the sequel of her 1991 movie, but Bombay Begums marks her full-fledged return to acting. Pooja plays an authoritative CEO in Bombay Begums, the six-part Netflix drama created by Alankrita Shrivastava. The series, which also features Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash, will release on Netflix on March 8, Women's Day.

