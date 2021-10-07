Pooja Bhatt reacts after being accused of revealing identity of man in Aryan Khan selfie

Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt clapped back at a person who accused her of putting a suspected Narcotics Control Bureau informant's life at risk. Pooja, who has publicly supported actor Shah Rukh Khan after his son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in connection with a drugs bust, said that she had not identified the person at all.

A selfie taken by a mystery man with Aryan, purportedly in the aftermath of the NCB's raid, went viral, leading many to speculate about the identity of the man in the picture. The NCB issued a statement saying that the person wasn't an employee of the investigation agency.

Internet sleuths suggested that the man is a private detective, and Pooja had questioned in a tweet why he was allowed to participate in an official raid. She had written, “And then we have those, who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film. Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés. Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency’.”

When one person criticised her for her comment, saying that she is putting the person's life in danger ‘by taking their names’, Pooja wrote back, “I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan writes open letter in Aryan Khan's support, says 'I know you must feel anger, confusion, helplessness'

Previously, Pooja had tweeted in support of Shah Rukh and said that ‘this too shall pass’. Pooja isn't the only Bollywood personality to have publicly voiced support for Shah Rukh amid the crisis. Hours after Aryan was sent to NCB custody, Salman Khan visited their house. On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote an open letter in Aryan's support.