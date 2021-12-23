Pooja Bhatt responds as Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi calls her 'first crush': 'Will never forget the day I...'

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Thursday, shared a post as she completed five years of sobriety. Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a black and white photo of her as she posed for the camera.

Sharing the post, Pooja Bhatt captioned it, "Sober is the new sexy! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty. (folded hands and black heart emoji)." She also added the hashtags--sobriety rocks, five years sober, sober is the new sexy, sober is the new black, one day at a time, one step at a time, gratitude, humility, liberty, love."

Reacting to the post, several celebrities dropped comments, complimenting Pooja. Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty wrote, "My first crush (red heart emoji) and my favourite till date." Pooja responded, "@namashi_chakraborty Aww (red heart emojis) will never forget the day I met you at the airport on our way to Malaysia for the Naaraaz shoot! Big hug!"

Naaraaz (1994) was an action drama film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Pooja Bhatt, Atul Agnihotri, Sonali Bendre and Gulshan Grover.

On Pooja's post, Dia Mirza also dropped a red heart and hugging face emojis. Amruta Subhash and Shruti Haasan also posted red heart emojis. Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Awesome Pooja."

On Twitter too, Pooja shared a picture in which she holds a candle in a jar. Sharing the post, she tweeted, "Happy Birthday to me! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty."

Happy Birthday to me! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MVYOEShGdK — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 23, 2021

Earlier in September, Pooja had shared a note on Instagram in which she spoke about love and sobriety. “I can’t remember a time when I’ve not been in love. With people, yes… but more so with the very idea of love. I looked for love everywhere I went. Chased it down unfamiliar avenues in the dead of the night and even across countries, borders, continents. Have a lot of myself to attribute to the ones who loved me back and especially the ones that didn’t. I can’t blame anyone for failing me because the truth is I more often than not, failed myself,” she wrote.

Pooja added, "And then one day the universe Introduced me to the love of my life-Sobriety. And the need for validation from any other source ebbed. A demanding yet fulfilling lover, sobriety breaks down your defences, bares and reveals your soul, calls out any and all bullshit, yet clasps your hand tight and ensures you make it through many uncertain nights, filling your dawn with such unimaginable light when you do the most revolutionary thing-say NO to yourself."

"It’s been almost five years of this deeply gratifying relationship. One that has helped me weather many vicious storms, kept me afloat through great loss and grounded through a supposed revival of fortune and fame. There is no room for a third in my life at this point. My priority for the first time ever, is myself. My emotional health comes first. Sobriety, recovery gets first priority. And because recovery, like love, is selfish no matter what people say, my choice is clear- it is single blessedness all the way! #sobrietyrocks," concluded her post.

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt celebrates nearly five years of sobriety, talks about finding ‘love of her life’

Meanwhile, Pooja will co-star with Sunny Deol in R Balki's film Chup: Revenge of Artist. She was last seen in this year’s Netflix drama series Bombay Begums.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON