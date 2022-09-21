Pooja Bhatt reveals Vidya Balan said she 'kissed damn well' in Bombay Begums: 'I didn't cringe!'

Pooja Bhatt will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chup: Revenge of The Artist. In a recent interview, the actor recalled the compliments she had received for her past performances. Pooja said that after watching her show Bombay Begums, actor Vidya Balan had called her and told her that she ‘kissed damn well’ onscreen. Pooja recalled feeling ‘great’ after Vidya told her that although ‘it’s not easy to do kissing scenes’ she had done well, and her scenes were not ‘cringe’. Also read: Pooja Bhatt is brilliant in Alankrita Shrivastava's inelegant but empowering Netflix show

In 2021, Pooja had made her acting comeback after two decades with the Netflix show Bombay Begums. She plays the role of Rani Irani, the CEO of a bank, in the show, which explores topics ranging from sexuality, harassment at the workplace, power politics in an organisation, and more. In a recent interview, Pooja Bhatt praised Vidya for reaching out to her post the release of Bombay Begums.

Pooja told News 18, “Vidya called me and told me that I did a great job. She also told me, ‘I know as a fellow actor that it’s not easy to do kissing scenes. But you kissed damn well, man! I didn’t cringe.’ Hearing that from a female actor felt great. When people look at us, they feel that we’ve a really glamorous lifestyle and it’s exotic to do any kind of intimacy onscreen. But it’s the most awkward thing to shoot! The challenge is to make it look bearable.”

In the same interview, Pooja also recalled what the late singer Lata Mangeshkar once said about her in an interview. Pooja said, “She (Lata) was asked during an interview that from the current lot, whose work she resonates with the most. She said, ‘I like Pooja Bhatt because her eyes have got a lot of pain in them.’ I went, ‘Really? Wow!’”

Pooja made her acting debut with Daddy in 1989. Her next project, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, is directed by R Balki. It also stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. It is slated to be released on September 23, 2022.

