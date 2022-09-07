Pooja Bhatt says fixing potholes is more important than talking about seatbelt

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday highlighted the importance of wearing seat belts in cars and also 'fixing potholes and damaged roads'. Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared a note days after a preliminary probe revealed that former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car crash, wasn't wearing a seat belt. (Also Read | Dia Mirza 'begs’ people to wear seat belts after Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja wrote on Twitter, "All this talk of seat-belts & air bags. Important? Yes! But more so is fixing potholes & damaged roads. When will the usage of substandard material to build our roads, highways, freeways be deemed criminal? Also maintaining those roads once built & inaugurated with pomp is key (folded hands emoji)."

Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared a note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to her post, a person said, "Totally Agree, there are a lot of accidents happening because of the poor road conditions but no one is bothered about it." Another tweet read, "Absolutely true. While seat belt is important, good planning and execution of roads and maintenance is job of administration....which sadly they don't do most of the times."

After Cyrus' death, actor Dia Mirza took to Twitter and urged people to wear seat belts. Dia wrote, "I beg you to wear your seat belts. Teach your children to wear seat belts. It saves lives." Reacting to her post, a person wrote, “Especially when on passenger seat and more so when the car is on a highway/expressway.” A tweet read, “This is how celebrities should use their voices, for things that matter. Well said Dia.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cyrus, seated in the backseat, was killed in a road accident last week after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also. Currently, not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of ₹1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON