Pooja Bhatt slams Mumbai’s pothole ridden roads, questions months long closures with out results: ‘Will this apathy end’

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has raised her voice against the deteriorating condition of Mumbai’s roads, especially in the Bandra area, calling out the civic apathy behind the city’s pothole problem. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhatt questioned the logic behind blocking major roads for months in the name of repair, only to leave them riddled with potholes. Pooja Bhatt criticizes Mumbai's poor road conditions, highlighting civic negligence amid ongoing monsoon.

Pooja asks when this apathy will end

On Tuesday, Pooja took to her social media account and wrote, “The city of Mumbai, especially Bandra, is in a very bad condition. Potholes everywhere. Is this why the majority of the roads were shut or blocked for months on end in the guise of repair work? When will this apathy end?”

Internet reacts

Her comments struck a chord with frustrated Mumbaikars who deal with poor infrastructure daily. Many echoed her concerns, pointing out the dangers potholes pose to both motorists and pedestrians, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season, which further deteriorates road conditions.

Social media users also criticised what they called “misplaced priorities” by the local administration—pointing to extravagant beautification projects while basic amenities like roads and drainage remain neglected.

One user alleged, “Public infrastructure is deliberately built with substandard quality so that every time it is rebuilt, contractors and politicians earn bribes. Common man keeps paying high taxes but gets nothing of quality. This is a vicious circle of corruption, with no way out."

Another noted, “Now imagine if this is the state of the financial capital of India. How would the other cities and towns be —literally down in the dumps? How much does it take to build roads that last? The administration needs to learn from foreign countries."

A third social media user also alleged, "Funds expenses on superficial 'repairs' & 'beautification' lights, perfectly normal tiles on pavements removed mew "stamped" tiles affixed all along Reclamation, & now Swimming pool in A K Vaidya ground being built when basic needs, roads drains not avlbl. Misplaced priorities. (sic)"

Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT. She was also part of the Amazon miniTV web series Big Girls Don’t Cry.