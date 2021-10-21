Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja, Swara, Sonu react to video of Shah Rukh getting mobbed outside Mumbai jail
bollywood

Pooja, Swara, Sonu react to video of Shah Rukh getting mobbed outside Mumbai jail

Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt and Sonu Sood have criticized the way Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by camerapersons after he visited Mumbai's  Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan Khan on Thursday.
Shah Rukh Khan visited his son Aryan Khan in a Mumbai jail on Thursday.
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 03:32 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail Thursday afternoon and a video showed many camera persons following him closely, hounding him for footage. Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt have now criticised it.

Shah Rukh met his son Aryan Khan in the jail. Aryan has been in jail since October 3, when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him following a raid on a cruise ship.

Extending her support to Shah Rukh Khan, Swara wrote, “Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!”

Without naming Shah Rukh Khan or Aryan Khan, Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi, “Kisi ki bhavnao ke peeche camera lekar daudne se pehle yaad rakhna, ishwar ka camera aap par focus lagae baitha hai. Kyuki har khabar khabar nahi hoti (Before you run after someone’s feelings with a camera in hand, remember God’s camera is focused on you. Not every news is the news).”

RELATED STORIES

Pooja Bhatt shared a video of Shah Rukh outside the Arthur Road jail and tweeted, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children?Tragic.”

In response to her tweet, many fans of Shah Rukh Khan praised the grace with which the actor conducted himself in the video. One fan wrote, “Even during this senseless melee of the paparazzi, look at the poise of Shah Rukh @iamsrk. What a brave gentleman, this guy - doesn't deserve this heartbreak at all.” Another one commented, “I am surprised how he entered the vehicle without rushing, with being in complete control.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan pooja bhatt swara bhasker sonu sood
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Makarand Deshpande shares throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan from Circus

5

Janhvi-Sara to guest star in Ranveer's show The Big Picture. See pics

Meenakshi Sundareshwar trailer: Sanya-Abhimanyu fight issues in new marriage

Freida reveals secret wedding with Cory, ‘we got married, went home took a nap’
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP