Pooja Chopra: ‘It is 100% untrue that I avoid talking about Vidyut Jammwal, I admire his hard work’

Pooja Chopra has revealed she was supposed to do the role in Neeraj Pandey's Baby that eventually went to Taapsee Pannu. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Pooja recalls that she auditioned for and bagged the part, but later met with an accident. She had to let go of the Akshay Kumar-starrer as she was advised bed rest for eight months. (Also read: Pooja Chopra, her mom recall their relatives' comments before Miss India 2009)

Recalling the time she started out in Bollywood, “I auditioned for everything. For Commando (Pooja's first Bollywood film in a lead role), they met 15 girls, shortlisted three and then we auditioned. As for Aiyaary, I had actually auditioned for Baby and you would have seen me in Taapsee Pannu's role had it not been for a 'freak' accident. I broke my leg for the second time (the first time, when she was in the middle of the Miss World competition). Doctors kept me on bed rest for eight months.”

She added, “So, because of the broken leg, I could not do that action scene (in Baby). After Baby, Neeraj sir said 'You will never have to audition for our production house'. Then we first shot Ouch (a short film with Manoj Bajpayee), and then Aiyaary. Both Manoj and Neeraj sir have been my only mentors and I have had the best advice from them. Even today, they tell me not to get into the drill of partying or networking uselessly.”

Asked about working with talented co-stars such as Manoj and Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja said, "I have been fortunate to work with such talented actors. During Commando, I would sit with Jaideep Ahlawat. It was our first film and I would sit and practice with Jaideep...because what a performer, and what a phenomenal actor. I have been lucky to have worked with artists like Jaideep, Sharman Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Arshad Warsi."

Asked why she avoids taking the name of Vidyut Jammwal when talking about co-stars, Pooja said, "I do not avoid taking his name. I did an entire film with him. But, to be honest, I don't think we ever even sat and spoke with each other apart from the time when we were in front of the camera. It may be surprising and unbelievable but it is nothing but the truth. I am sure even Vidyut will agree with me. We shot an entire film, but we never spoke to each other. We used to practice separately."

The 2009 Miss India added, "There was no chemistry required for the film. Before the shoot, it would be too early and after the shoot, he would be busy working out. We were just together at one wrap-up party in Manali. I promise you, I have not even gotten to know Vidyut Jammwal - who is he, what is he - I may not be able to say even two sentences about him. Except that he is a very dedicated and hard-working guy. I absolutely admire him for that. I do not have a fourth sentence about him, because we have just not spent time, not on set and not off the sets. Unfortunately, even our director did not ask us (to spend time together) because such was the requirement of our chemistry. Unfortunately, we never worked together after that. But it is hundred percent untrue that I avoid talking about him. I admire his grit and hard work, just that I do not know enough about him to talk about him."

Talking about her lifestyle, Pooja said, "My friends call me Lady Akshay Kumar because I sleep at 10 and wake up at 6. I do not party at all - I do not drink or smoke and my lifestyle is very healthy. Auditions and talent is the only thing I rely on. I would even like to take the liberty and advice for any aspiring artists to avoid the noise of networking. No one will give you a role because you had a drink with them. At the end of the day, everyone is here for business. You will get a role if you have the talent, and you fit the role."

Pooja was most recently seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar alongside Meher Vij, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. She now awaits the release of Jeevan Beema Yojana. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the upcoming film also stars Arshad Warsi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

