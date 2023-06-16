Prabhas fans beat up man for giving negative review to Adipurush, Reddit says: ‘Itna sach nhi bolna tha’

Adipurush, starring Prabhas in the lead role, released in theatres across the country on Friday. The film has so far received positive reviews from fans on social media platforms. However, there has been criticism too on the film. (Also Read | Adipurush movie review and release live updates)

Person beaten up

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush (L), fans beat up a person for not liking film.

In a video, shared on Reddit on Friday, a person spoke about the film. The video was shared with the caption, "Prabhas fans beating up a guy because he gave negative review of Adipurush." As per Reddit users, he didn't like the film.

A Reddit user wrote, "Just now seen video of the reviewer. He praised Prabhas for Bahubhali but criticised him for Adipurush." The person also added, "Never ever speak the truth in front of mad fans. It applies to cricket, politics, movies etc. Mad fans can't take criticism."

In the clip, the person spoke into the mic as he was surrounded by a crowd. Moments later, several people started beating him up. It was followed by a heated argument between the person and an elderly man.

Here's what the person said

As per an Indian Express report he said, “They kept all the monsters from the play station games in this one. Except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots here and there, there is nothing else.” About Prabhas' performance, he said, “Absolutely doesn’t suit, in the get up. In Baahubali, he was like a king and there was a royalty. Seeing the royalty in that, they took him for this role. Om Raut did not show Prabhas properly.” He was then beaten up by those around him and had to be rescued.

Reactions of Reddit users

Reacting to the brief clip, a person wrote, "Itna sach nhi bolna tha (You shouldn't have spoken the truth)." "Irony ho rahi bohot bhayankar (It's a terrific irony). Fans of the actor who plays Ram, behaviour of the followers of Ravana," read a comment. Another person wrote, "What’s new? Indians don’t know the difference between reality and fiction. Imagine doing all this for the person who doesn’t even know you exist. Arrest these idiots."

Sudarshan theatre

After the release of the film, Hyderabad's Sudarshan movie theatre witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema hall to watch the film. Fans were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall by cheering for Prabhas and dancing to the song Ram Siya Ram.

Aamir Khan Productions wished Adipurush team

Recently, Aamir Khan Productions wished the entire team of Adipurush. Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions shared the final trailer of the film and wrote, "Wishing #BhushanKumar, #SaifAliKhan, @actorprabhas, @Kritisanon, @OmRaut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world! #Adipurush."

More about Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Lankesh. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

