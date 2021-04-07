Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Prachi Desai on marriage plans: 'I never saw it as safety net, something I'd do if my career slowed down a bit'
Prachi Desai has spoken about her thoughts on marriage and why she would wait for the 'perfect' person rather than marry someone just for a more secure life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Actor Prachi Desai has talked about her thoughts on getting married and why it is not something she would do simply to make her life more secure. Prachi has said that she is open to the idea of it but only if she finds someone perfect.

Speaking to a leading daily, Prachi said a marriage of convenience has never been on her agenda. "My parents have brought me up in such a way that I never saw marriage as a safety net or as something I would do if my career slowed down for a bit or something didn’t work out," she said.

"You know, I have been married so many times on screen that I think I am done with it for now. Whoever the guy is for me, he better be prepared. I live on my terms and I love my independence too much to give it up for marriage right now. I won’t mind being married a few years later but again, only if and when someone perfect comes along," she added.

Zeishan Quadri: The film industry was, is, and will remain biased

Hollywood's Andy Long joins Liger team for stunt choreography, Ananya rejoices

Here's how Jeetendra had reacted when asked if he had proposed to Hema Malini

Sujoy Ghosh has a hilarious response as Twitter user criticises Aladin

Prachi's breakout role was in the hit television soap Kasamh Se. After that, she was seen in films such as Rock On and Azhar. Recently, she spoke to Hindustan Times about the pressures of being an actor. “Had I let that pressure get to me, I would have agreed to all the offers that came to me. I got many roles with great directors and stories but I felt the role wouldn’t benefit me in any way. The roles didn’t add anything to my career so I’d to let go of those films. It comes from the space of being strong minded and knowing what I want. Being the limelight wasn’t my goal as anyway I shy away from it. I don’t socialise a lot and kept my communication limited,” she said.

She is currently seen on the web series Silence, with Manoj Bajpayee. She plays a police officer on the show.

