Prakash Raj slams 'boycott bigots', says Shah Rukh Khan is back as he gives shoutout to Deepika, John and Pathaan's team

Prakash Raj took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the team of Pathaan as the film released on Wednesday after facing boycott calls from a section of people, including politicians. In his latest tweet, the actor said Shah Rukh 'is back' as he showered love on Pathaan's team. He added the hashtag Besharam Rang to his tweet. The Pathaan song was criticised by some for featuring Deepika in an orange swimsuit. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'films like this should definitely work'

Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023. Taking to Twitter on Pathaan's opening day, Prakash Raj tweeted, "Hey boycott bigots. Shhhhhhhhh… Halla bol (raise your voice) King Khan... Shah Rukh Khan is back... keep rocking Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and team Pathaan..." Earlier in December last year, too, Prakash had taken to Twitter and supported Deepika, when her outfit in the song Besharam Rang was criticised by a section of people.

Reacting to his latest tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "Prakash Raj is the only actor, politician and activist, who celebrates others' success as his own." Another one tweeted, "Boycott gang is crying in a corner. King (Shah Rukh Khan) is back." However, a section of Twitter users asked Prakash to substantiate his claim, with one tweeting, "Can you please attach a screenshot of any theater, where Pathaan is running successfully?"

Prakash Raj gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan.

Calls for boycott and protests from some political groups against Pathaan, especially its song Besharam Rang, have been in news. After the music video of the song was released, Deepika Padukone's orange swimsuit – specifically its colour – was cause for complaint by several political groups with protests as well as posters being burnt in various parts of the country. Protests had snowballed after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, among others, had objected to Besharam Rang, when it was released in December, 2022.

However, the threats to block screening and calls for boycott appear to have collapsed as Pathaan's first day numbers look promising. As per a report by Box Office India, "Pathaan has recorded a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a ₹50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version, as per early estimates." Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had told new agency PTI that Pathaan will ‘revive Bollywood’ and will mark the beginning of a ‘fantastic 2023’ for the film industry.

