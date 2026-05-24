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Prateik hits back at Arya Babbar's claim of seeking financial gain from Raj Babbar: ‘If misinformation paid bills’

Arya Babbar accused his half-brother Prateik of seeking their father Raj Babbar's support for financial reasons.

May 24, 2026 07:15 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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After Arya Babbar, son of Raj Babbar, accused his half-brother Prateik Smita Patil of using their father only for monetary gain, Prateik has now seemingly hit back at Arya with a cryptic post on Instagram. The actor appeared to take a dig at Arya’s career in the post.

Prateik hits back at Arya Babbar

Prateik Smita Patil shared a cryptic note.

A few days after Arya’s interview came out, Prateik reshared a post originally shared by his wife Priya Banerjee. The note read, “If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful," and along with it, Prateik also added the hashtag #IYKYK (If you know, you know). While the couple did not directly name Arya in the post, it appeared to be a response to his recent remarks against Prateik.

Prateik Smita Patil took a dig at Arya Babbar.

What did Arya say?

He added, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?" “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not," he said.

Prateik and Raj Babbar

Prateik and his father Raj Babbar’s relationship has always been complicated. The actor’s mother, Smita Patil, passed away just a few days after giving birth to him. Prateik remained close to his father and Raj Babbar’s first family for several years, but their relationship reportedly deteriorated after he decided to change his name from Prateik Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil. He also did not invite his father or his family to his second wedding.

 
prateik babbar
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