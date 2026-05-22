‘When you need pocket money, house…’: Arya Babbar accuses Prateik of using Raj Babbar for financial benefits

Prateik Smita Patil has had a troubled relationship with his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, for years. However, things seemingly hit rock bottom when Prateik got married for the second time and reportedly did not invite Raj Babbar or his first family to the wedding. He also changed his name from Prateik Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil. In a recent interaction, Arya Babbar, Raj Babbar’s son from his first marriage, opened up about the situation and accused Prateik of exploiting their father. Arya Babbar takes a dig at Prateik Smita Patil.

‘When he needs pocket money…’ Speaking to Vickey Lalwani in a recent interview, Arya shared how his family had tried to nurture their relationship with Prateik delicately over the years, but were left confused when he suddenly cut ties with them. Arya revealed that Prateik stopped all communication after divorcing his first wife and never responded to his messages.

Arya further alleged that despite publicly distancing himself from Raj Babbar and his first family with Nadira Babbar, Prateik continued to receive financial support from his father. He said, “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

He added, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?" “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not," he said.

About Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s love story Raj Babbar was already married to Nadira Babbar when he met Smita Patil on the sets of Bheegi Palkein in 1982. The couple soon fell in love. However, their relationship came under heavy scrutiny as Raj was already married and had two children — Arya and Juhi Babbar.

Amid public backlash and disapproval from Smita Patil’s parents, the two tied the knot in 1983. Raj Babbar left his first wife Nadira to live with Smita, though he never officially divorced Nadira. In 1986, the couple welcomed their son Prateik Smita Patil. However, just months after childbirth, Smita Patil tragically passed away due to complications at the age of 31. Following her death, Raj Babbar returned to Nadira Babbar and reunited with his first family.