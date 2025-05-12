Prateik Smita Patil reveals the real reason behind not inviting father Raj Babbar to his wedding, says sorry

The Babbar family found itself in the spotlight earlier this year when Prateik Smita Patil got married to Priya Banerjee and did not invite his father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, to the ceremony. Now, Prateik has opened up about the reason behind this decision and apologised. Also read: Changed surname to mean jokes, Prateik Babbar's family feud is in the spotlight again: Everything we know The feud between the family became visible when Prateik got married to Priya Banerjee on February 14 and didn’t invite the Babbar family to the wedding.

Prateik reveals why he didn’t invite Raj Babbar

During an interview with Zoom, Prateik looked back at his decision not to call his father, Raj Babbar and the Babbar family to his wedding. He got married to Priya Banerjee on February 14 this year in Mumbai.

Prateik set the record straight about his family dynamics at his wedding celebrations. He clarified that his father, Raj, and half-brother, Arya Babbar, weren't present due to circumstances that were misinterpreted. He emphasised that the decision wasn't driven by any personal rift or estrangement.

Prateik further explained that his wedding was a private ceremony held at his mother Smita Patil's home. Given the past complexities between his mother and stepmother, Nadira Babbar, he didn't feel it is appropriate to involve his father and his family at her mother’s house.

Prateik said, “My father's wife and my mother had some complications in the past, lots of things have been said in the press and stuff like that if you dig out 38-40 years ago.I was open to doing something with my father and his family for another function. I just thought it was unethical to have him and his family at that house when after everything had went on between them. Absolutely, it wasn't right. The right thing to do was to what we did and then if, obviously now circumstances are different, everything is gone South and it's extremely complicated. But it's not for me. I'm still the same."

He added, “It wasn’t about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes... I'm sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother. She wanted to live in that house with me as a single mother. Bring me up. I'm sorry. That was the best decision my wife and I made. And it could have been very, very subtle scenario and everything could have been subtle. But people are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse and it was just distasteful and I think that bitter taste has remained."

What do we know about the Babbar family feud?

Raj Babbar first married Nadira Babbar in 1975, and he shares two children, Juhi Babbar and Arya Babbar. He later tied the knot with Smita Patil in 1983 and welcomed their son, Prateik, in 1986. However, Smita passed away the same year due to childbirth complications. Raj and Nadira reconciled a few years later

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Times of India, Prateik revealed that he has changed his name ‘Prateik Smita Patil’. He said, “I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad”.