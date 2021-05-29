Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pravin Tarde says his fans were upset after watching Radhe, reveals he did film 'to build relations with Salman Khan'
Pravin Tarde says his fans were upset after watching Radhe, reveals he did film 'to build relations with Salman Khan'

Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, who played Dagdu Dada in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, says his fans were upset that he had a small role in the Salman Khan film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Pravin Tarde says he did Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to build relations with Salman Khan.

Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, who was recently seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has said that his fans were upset after watching the film. Pravin added that he did the film mainly to 'build relations with Salman'. He essayed the role of a local don, Dagdu Dada, in Radhe.

Pravin has featured in and directed many Marathi films, including Mulshi Pattern. He also featured in Fandry. Salman features in the Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern, titled Antim: The Final Truth. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who also featured in the original, the film stars Aayush Sharma.

Pravin told News18 in an interview, "My fans were upset after watching Radhe. They told me, ‘Pravin Bhai, why did you do such a small role?’ I said, I have reached here only after doing smaller roles. (The) length of the role does not matter to me. Who I am doing it for matters. I wanted to build relations with Salman bhai and the experience of working with him has been terrific. I loved him as a human being. Like I said, if a commercial film goes from my end, I don’t prefer it."

Pravin also said that he does not like doing or watching 'masala films'. He added that cinema should be a medium to assist weaker sections of the society in getting justice. “I believe, film is a medium through which weaker section of the society can get justice. We can reach out to them. If an issue can be raised through your film, nothing better. What is the reality of our times and how it’s like to shoot it can be learnt through Marathi films, which are far better in terms of content when compared with Hindi."

Also read: When Pankaj Kapur did not 'correct' Shahid Kapoor's acting in Shaandaar

Featuring Salman in the role of a cop, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also starred Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film got a hybrid release earlier this month after being delayed for more than a year.

