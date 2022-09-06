Pregnant Bipasha Basu hugs Karan Singh Grover in new pic, calls him cutie pie: 'All mine'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Bipasha announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post on August 16. Since then, both Bipasha and Karan have been documenting her pregnancy on their social media platforms and giving fans a glimpse of their journey before the arrival of their baby. On Monday, Karan took to Instagram to share another sweet photo of the parents-to-be. Read more: Pregnant Bipasha Basu poses for new photoshoot, fans call her ‘Greek Goddess'

The actor posted a photo of himself and Bipasha Basu with the caption, “All mine!!!” Karan also added an evil eye amulet and a trident emoji to his caption. In the photo, pregnant Bipasha is seen in a glamorous avatar in a black outfit, while Karan sported a beige and white shirt. The couple is seen smiling at the camera as they held each other. Bipasha commented on their photo, “Cutie pie.” She also added a heart emoji.

Many fans reacted to Bipasha and Karan’s photo. One comment on Karan’s post read, “You two are so cute.” A fan also shared his wishes for the parents-to-be and their future child, writing, “Love all the three of you. God bless.” Some of the fans left comments like ‘cuteness overload’ and ‘most lovely’.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover pose together for a sweet photo.

Bipasha met Karan during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone. The couple married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple also featured together in the web series Dangerous.

Earlier in August, Bipasha announced her pregnancy with a photo of herself giving a glimpse of her baby bump as she posed with Karan during a maternity photoshoot. She wrote in the caption, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two."

She also added, “Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

