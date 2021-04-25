Pregnant Dia Mirza shares a glimpse of her ‘work from home’. See photo

Dia Mirza gave fans a glimpse of what her ‘work from home’ looks like. She took to Instagram Stories to share a sunkissed selfie, along with a sticker that read ‘work from home’. She was seen wearing a floral outfit and minimal make-up. However, she did not reveal any details of the project she is working on.

Mumbai is under strict restrictions amid the brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dia is using her reach as a celebrity to offer help; she also shared ways to cope with anxiety during the pandemic and details of blood plasma available for donation, on Instagram Stories.

Currently, Dia is expecting her first child with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi. She made the pregnancy announcement earlier this month with an Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself from her honeymoon in the Maldives, in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump.

Recently, Dia responded to criticism for allegedly hiding the fact that she was having a baby until her wedding with Vaibhav. She maintained that her pregnancy was not the reason they got married and added that ‘there must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey’.

“Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she wrote in response to a comment on Instagram.

Dia made her Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. She acted in films such as Parineeta, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Love Breakups Zindagi and Sanju. She was most recently seen alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher in the Netflix film Wild Dog.

