Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz says ‘sun’s out, bump's out' as she goes on a drive; shares video

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a glimpse of herself from her recent drive. Sharing a small video of herself in which she is seen seated in the backseat of a car, Ileana wrote on Instagram Stories, “Sun's out, bump's out,” along with sun and laughing emojis. She is seen in a white shirt, paired with statement sunglasses. Her baby bump is also visible in the video. Also read: Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz compares her old pics with latest ones showing baby bump: 'Two years ago versus now'

Ileana had announced her pregnancy last month. She had shared a picture of a baby romper with ‘and so the adventure begins’ printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant. Sharing the two pictures on Instagram, she had written, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Her mom had even commented on it, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby, can’t wait.” Many other celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malaika Arora and Mrunal Thakur had also congratulated her in the comments section.

Since then, Ileana has been sharing glimpses of her life during pregnancy on Instagram. This week, she shared a picture of buns in the making and captioned it, "Working on my buns." She also keeps sharing about her cravings and her baking sessions at home.

Recently, Ileana also shared pictures of herself in a black slit dress. She was seen looking at her baby bump while posing for the camera and captioned the post, "Bump alert !![?]""

Ileana was reported to be in relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. They even accompanied Katrina and Vicky Kaushal and their other friends on a group trip to Maldives. However, none of them confirmed the relationship.

Last month, Ileana also saw the release of her music video, Sab Gazab. She is seen dancing alongside Badshah in the single sung by him. Her last film outing was The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

