Pregnant Lisa Haydon poses for a beach-side shoot in her best bikinis. See here

Ahead of the birth of her third baby in June, Lisa Haydon featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India magazine with her sons - Zack and Leo. The Queen actor was seen wearing a white bikini top along with what seems to be a black and white skirt. Meanwhile, her sons wore casual beachwear as they posed beside her.

In another picture, Lisa was seen wearing a black bikini, as she cradled her baby bump. Sharing the picture of the cover, Lisa wrote, "So proud of this little moment with allll my babies. We shot this photo first and this was the only five mins they both kept still and looked at the camera. Thank God for small mercies."

She also opened up about her parenting style and the world she wants to leave behind for her children. “I believe creating a better world begins with the values and virtues that children learn… Zack is very in-tune with nature and he wants to know why people litter. So, I have bought him a pair of big, metal tongs, and when we visit the beach next, we will clean up some of the trash before getting into the ocean. It is about teaching him the little things about life, about what belongs in nature and what doesn’t," she said.

“Sometimes, I wonder, what world do I want my children to grow up in? Our world, today, is in such a state of turmoil, with pandemics, political wars, natural disasters… And it doesn’t seem to be getting better. But I realise that I can’t simply wish for a better world, without doing my part to create it… I believe creating a better world begins with the values and virtues that children learn. It is important to have conversations with them because they need to understand the ‘why’ before anything else," the actor added.

Also read: Lisa Haydon drops post with son Leo, shares pregnancy mantra from the past: 'If nothing fits don’t wear it'

Lisa had previously revealed she is expecting a daughter with her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani. Lisa and Dino, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016, after dating for a year. Her last big-screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). She also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.