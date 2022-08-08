Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough take a day off from baby duties, step out for a date. Watch

Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough went out for a Sunday date. They are among the new parents in Bollywood, who were blessed with twins Jai and Gia last year. The actor shared a glimpse of their day off from diaper duties. (Also read: Preity Zinta shares pic of twins Jai and Gia on their first Mother's Day)

Preity shared a video which featured her and Gene's scrumptious meals during their cheat days. From savoury egg dish to dessert filled with chocolate spread and bananas, the couple enjoyed their quality time at an eatery in the US. For their date, they opted for casual outfits as they posed for the cameras.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, “Sunday splurge: It’s nice to take some time out from baby duties & go out. It’s also nice to let go & eat as if there is no tomorrow #patiparmeshwar #cheatday #yummy #sundayfunday #ting.” Responding to her post, Sussanne Khan, who recently visited her, commented, “Miss u both.” Hrithik Roshan, too, dropped a heart emoji.

In November 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy. Sharing a photo of herself and Gene, Preity revealed the name of her kids, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia. #gratitude#family #twins #ting. Jai and Gia."

Ever since then, Preity keeps sharing updates from her new parent life on social media. On the occasion of Mother’s day, she talked about motherhood and said in a post, “I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it."

"From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves. Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday. Loads of love n light #happymothersday #ma #family #ting," she added.

