Preity Zinta asks paps to follow Covid 19 rules: 'Please maintain social distance'. Watch video

Preity Zinta urged paparazzi to maintain social distancing as they spotted her outside a Bandra clinic in Mumbai. Check out her pictures and videos from the interaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Preity Zinta spotted in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Preity Zinta, who was spotted in Mumbai, had to remind paparazzi to maintain social distancing, even as the city struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Preity was dressed in casuals and had a white mask on. She was seen holding a yellow bottle and her mobile phone in one of her hands.

Preity Zinta spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta had to urge paps to maintain social distance. (Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta steps out of a clinic in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
A paparazzi video showed Preity stepping outside a Bandra clinic. She was seen telling cameramen rushing towards her, "I have just one request. Please, please aap social distance rakhiye (maintain social distance)." She then moved on to sit inside her car even as the paparazzi continued to ask for a few more poses. She also wished them goodbye as she closed the door of her car.

Preity has revealed last month that her husband Gene Goodenough is struggles with Hindi. She said, in an interview, how she mischievously took advantage of his ignorance and taught him that the Hindi word for wife is ‘maalkin (owner)’. Preity and Gene married in 2016.

She told Vogue in an interview, “I love that he doesn’t understand a lot of Hindi. I call him ‘pati parmeshwar’ and he asked me for the wife equivalent of the word. I told him it’s ‘maalkin’,” she laughed, adding that Salman taught him cuss words.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he might make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput

Preity is prepping for the upcoming Indian Premier League, as the co-owner of Punjab Kings. IPL 2021 starts April 9, Friday.

