Ram Gopal Varma says he 'might even' make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'There are so many things to choose from'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that he might make a film based on the developments around the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

Sushant's death was initially considered a suicide, but later, the family filed several cases, including those of financial fraud, against his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, among a few others. The public outrage was so huge that the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation is now being conducted by three central agencies - CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Asked if the alleged drug trail and political involvement in the case of Sushant's death could make for a "good screenplay", RGV told a leading daily, "It might, or it might not. There are so many things to choose from, on a relative level, for me, at least. I think I might even take it up."

The filmmaker has been vocal, on social media, about the developments in the case. He further told the daily, "As far as social media is concerned, I don’t know what happened to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, I think people have forgotten. I don’t know what happened to Rhea Chakraborty too. I think social media has become a circus. They make a lot of noise and then forget."

Critically acclaimed Sonchiriya and commercially successful Chichhore were among the films in which Sushant was last seen. Recent award functions have been honouring his performances in these movies. Nitesh Tiwari's film, Chichhore, was also adjudged as the Best Hindi Film at the recent National Film Awards.

