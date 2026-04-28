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Preity Zinta calls herself a private person, does not like paparazzi following her around: ‘One has to set boundaries’

Preity Zinta shared that she does not feel the need to be constantly in the news and values her downtime.

Apr 28, 2026 06:09 am IST
By Santanu Das
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Preity Zinta did an impromptu AMA session on X where she replied fans questions on a number of topics, be it her upcoming slate of movies, her team Punjab Kings, and her personal life. When a fan asked her about the topic of fame and privacy being a celebrity in the public eye, the actor candidly shared that she values her downtime a lot and does not like being constantly photographed. (Also read: Preity Zinta is all praise for Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, calls him a ‘strategic leader that leads by example’)

What Preity shared

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta is often seen cheering for her team during the IPL matches. (ANI Photo) (Surjeet Yadav)

A fan asked her, ‘Between fame, privacy, and peace of mind… which one did you have to sacrifice the most?’ In response, Preity shared a long note to explain her opinion on a few things. She began, “Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time one has to set boundaries with people & the media. I don’t like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children ( that’s non-negotiable ) & take pictures of me without asking cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I’m in a rush to catch a plane or when I’m in a temple.”

On the work front, Preity Zinta is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after her last outing, Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She will be seen as the female lead in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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