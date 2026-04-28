Preity Zinta calls herself a private person, does not like paparazzi following her around: ‘One has to set boundaries’
Preity Zinta shared that she does not feel the need to be constantly in the news and values her downtime.
Preity Zinta did an impromptu AMA session on X where she replied fans questions on a number of topics, be it her upcoming slate of movies, her team Punjab Kings, and her personal life. When a fan asked her about the topic of fame and privacy being a celebrity in the public eye, the actor candidly shared that she values her downtime a lot and does not like being constantly photographed. (Also read: Preity Zinta is all praise for Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, calls him a ‘strategic leader that leads by example’)
What Preity shared
A fan asked her, ‘Between fame, privacy, and peace of mind… which one did you have to sacrifice the most?’ In response, Preity shared a long note to explain her opinion on a few things. She began, “Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time one has to set boundaries with people & the media. I don’t like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children ( that’s non-negotiable ) & take pictures of me without asking cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I’m in a rush to catch a plane or when I’m in a temple.”
‘I’m also human & I need to stay grounded’{{/usCountry}}
‘I’m also human & I need to stay grounded’{{/usCountry}}
She went on to add, “I also don’t like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it’s not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving. I’m absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it is their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it’s a bit too much. I’m also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I’m not complaining, just being honest about how I feel.”{{/usCountry}}
She went on to add, “I also don’t like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it’s not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving. I’m absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it is their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it’s a bit too much. I’m also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I’m not complaining, just being honest about how I feel.”{{/usCountry}}
On the work front, Preity Zinta is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after her last outing, Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She will be seen as the female lead in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
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