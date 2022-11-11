Preity Zinta celebrates her twins' birthday with heartfelt messages and pics

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share heartfelt posts for her twins, Jai and Gia turning one. She posted their pictures with herself and wrote messages for them on their birthday. She welcomed her kids through surrogacy in 2021. (Also read: Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan with pictures on his 20th birthday: 'My baby boy is a grown up man today)

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared two pictures with her kids from the same location. In one of the post, she looked into the eyes of Jai with love. She decked up in black vest with a pendant around her neck. She held her child while posing for the camera. In another post, she looked straight into the camera while posing with Gia. Jia wore a yellow floral outfit and looked away from the camera.

Sharing birthday messages for Jai on social media, Preity wrote, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day (red heart emoji). Happy Birthday meri jaan (my life). May your life be filled with loads of happiness today & always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back.” She used hashtags Happybirthday #merajai #1yearold #ting on the post. She added Jai Ho song from Slumdog Millionaire for his picture. Actor Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis on her post.

Sharing the heartwarming birthday messages separately for little Gia on social media, Preity wrote, “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it’s been a year. My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia (red heart emoji).Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always. I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples.” She used hashtags #Happybirthday #oneyearold #merijia #ting on the post. She added Jiya Re song from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Reacting to her post, actors Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday baby (tiger and red heart emojis)" and Nargis Fakhri commented, “Awe, happy birthday to your little girl.”

Preity got married to Gene Goodenough in February 2016. It was a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, the couple was blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. She often shares pictures with her husband and children while on vacations on Instagram handle. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

