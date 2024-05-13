Preity Zinta has the sweetest note of gratitude for Manisha Koirala, recalls how they bonded during Dil Se

Manisha Koirala is basking in the acclaim for her performance as Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She took to her Instagram account to share a note on the experience of working on the show and how much it demanded of her as an actor. Preity Zinta commented on the post and recalled her being ‘welcoming’ to her during her first film Dil Se. (Also read: Manisha Koirala battled depression during Heeramandi shoot impacted by cancer: I just told myself to sail through it) Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala in a still from Dil Se...

What Manisha wrote

Manisha took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share the challenges during the shoot of Heeramandi and how thankful she feels to be able to be part of the show. She recalled a particular scene for which she had to stay in a water fountain for almost 12 hours. “Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can’t help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewellery, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?”

She wrote, “The fountain sequence proved the most physically challenging. It required me to be immersed in a water fountain for over 12 hours. That tested my resilience! Even though Sanjay had thoughtfully ensured that the water was warm and clean, over the hours, the water turned muddy, (because my team members, the Cinematographer, and the art director’s team were getting into the water to work around the scene.) Every single pore in my body was soaked in that muddy water. Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness within my heart. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test. To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend!”

Preity leaves a sweet comment

Commenting on Manisha's post, Preity Zinta wrote: “I love you Manisha (red heart emoticons) I saw the show for you & you killed it. You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se. Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always.”

Preity marked her acting debut in a supporting role in Dil Se, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha in lead roles. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was released in 1998. Preity won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.